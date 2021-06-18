Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

