Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 414.23 ($5.41).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 331.70 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 46.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.86. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.