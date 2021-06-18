Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 462.50 ($6.04) on Monday. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.77. The firm has a market cap of £617.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

