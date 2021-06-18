Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

