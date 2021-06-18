Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.