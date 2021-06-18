Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 19.99 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

