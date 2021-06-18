Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Decreased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

