Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $253,580.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $87,730.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

