OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

