Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $246.35. 875,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

