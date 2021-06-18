Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.83 Million

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $33.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 1,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

