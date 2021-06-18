Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

NASDAQ:OLK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

