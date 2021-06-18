On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of £551.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.64. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

