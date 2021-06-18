On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Libertas Partners

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Libertas Partners restated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Libertas Partners currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. On the Beach Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347 ($4.53). The stock had a trading volume of 736,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,820. The stock has a market cap of £546.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.46.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Analyst Recommendations for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.