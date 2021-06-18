On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners restated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Libertas Partners currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. On the Beach Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347 ($4.53). The stock had a trading volume of 736,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,820. The stock has a market cap of £546.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.46.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

