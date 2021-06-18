ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 36.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,598,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $80,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

