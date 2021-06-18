OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00059000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.95 or 0.00727607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00082732 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

