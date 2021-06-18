Oppenheimer Weighs in on SLR Senior Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SLR Senior Investment in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $249.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth $484,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

