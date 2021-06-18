OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 1%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62). 77,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 382,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of £40.45 million and a PE ratio of -20.20.

In other OptiBiotix Health news, insider Stephen O’Hara purchased 47,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50). Also, insider Stephen Hammond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

