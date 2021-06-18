Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.