ORAO Network Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $64,617.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00181098 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,368.03 or 0.99903893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.00843972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

