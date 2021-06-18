ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORBC. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $897.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.