Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90. Orbital Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. Research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

