Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.05% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

