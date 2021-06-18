O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $537.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.17 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

