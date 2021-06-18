Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 164,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,277. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

