Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 4,887 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,887 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 35,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

