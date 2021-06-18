Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Head to Head Review

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Immunovant alerts:

This table compares Immunovant and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -28.42% -27.03% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -675.93% -150.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immunovant and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 4 9 0 2.69 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 238.87%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Immunovant has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.22) -9.13 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 55.38 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -3.88

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.