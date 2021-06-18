Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,445 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
