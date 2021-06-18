Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 177,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

