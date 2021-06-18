Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.