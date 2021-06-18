Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $173,861.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $65.51 million and $173,861.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,731.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.17 or 0.06123340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.80 or 0.01556712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00435058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00749288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00431812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00367098 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,522,952 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

