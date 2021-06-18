Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys 176 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 98,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,602. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

