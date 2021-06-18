Pacific Global Investment Management CO Reduces Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,212. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

