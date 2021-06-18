Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 288 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

