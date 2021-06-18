Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 367 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 177,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 450,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 15,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

