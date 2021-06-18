Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $208.57 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.