Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

