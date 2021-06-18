Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,923 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.