Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,419,384 shares of company stock worth $31,821,916. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

