Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Underperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.39.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

