Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 160,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,300,010 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.