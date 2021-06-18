Paul A. Uhlman Sells 5,977 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.