Payden & Rygel Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

