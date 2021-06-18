Payden & Rygel Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

