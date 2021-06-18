PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 4.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.47. 20,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,685,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
