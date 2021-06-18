PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 4.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.47. 20,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,685,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

