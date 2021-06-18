PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 202,108 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy accounts for 11.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $49,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

