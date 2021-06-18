PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 850,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PDSB stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.55. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

