Pecaut & CO. Has $3.59 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 2,787,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

