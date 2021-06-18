Pecaut & CO. Sells 663 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,436. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.