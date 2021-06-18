Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

